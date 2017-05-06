Two explosions were reported in Philippine capital, Manila on Saturday evening. The blasts have reportedly killed two people and have injured six people.

The first blast took place in Quiapo area of the old city near a mosque which is also close to a big slum. The second explosion took place two hours later and was milder in terms of damage than the first one but injured a police officer who was present in the vicinity.

On April 29, an explosion was reported in Quiapo which injured 14 people during a Southeast Asian leaders summit was on.

Islamic State (IS) had claimed responsibility for the April 29 explosion.

(This is a breaking story further detail awaited….)