French President Francois Hollande is to travel to Berlin on the day after the presidential election for a meeting with the German Chancellor, media reports said.

Hollande is set to visit Angela Merkel hours after the winner of the French election will be known, at the invitation of the Chancellor, a brief statement released by the French Presidency on Saturday said.

The two leaders are to hold a bilateral meeting at 19.00 (local time), followed by a private dinner, Efe news reported.

It was not yet officially known when the transfer of power from Hollande to his successor would take place.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron, founder of the En Marche! (On the move!) movement and Hollande’s former Economy Minister, and far-right Marine Le Pen of the National Front (FN) are to go head to head on Sunday in the second and final round of the presidential election.

News of Monday’s upcoming meeting between Hollande and Merkel came as a surprise, with French media outlets already considering the president’s international agenda over after this week’s visit to the Elysee Palace by the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI.

Le Pen has attacked Macron throughout campaigning, accusing him of seeking close ties with Germany.