At least two militants were killed when Bangladeshi police on Sunday raided a house in Jhenidah district where members of banned militant group were holed up.

District police chief Mizanur Rahman told Xinhua news agency that the militants were killed in “suicide explosions”. A huge blast and sporadic gunshots were heard from the house, he said.

Two police officials were injured when the militants fired at them.

The militants were from Neo-JMB, an offshoot of the banned militant Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh. It was blamed for the deadly July 1 attack on a Spanish cafe here that left 22 persons, mostly foreigners, dead.

Last month, police found 17 large containers of hydrogen peroxide, a chemical used to make bombs, from a militant den in Jhenidah district.