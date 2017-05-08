Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron who, as per projections, was declared victor in the French Presidential elections’ crucial runoff thanked his supporters on Sunday.

“It’s a great honour and a great responsibility. I want to thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” BBC quoted Macron as saying.

The president-elect acknowledged the anger of many voters and vowed to protect the weakest members of society

“I will work to renew the links between Europe and its citizens. My duty is to alleviate fears and rekindle optimism. I will fight with all my strength against the divisions that separate us,” he said.

Twice in his speech, the president-elect acknowledged the risks France was facing by climate change and ecological dangers.

Projections after the polls closed at 8 p.m. (Paris time) showed political novice Macron, who at 39 will be the youngest French President, had secured over 65 per cent of the vote, against his right-wing opponent, Marie Le Pen of the National Front, said the BBC.

French media reported that Macron supporters came out on the streets in celebration while Le Pen called him up to congratulate him.

She told her supporters at her campaign headquarters that the new divide in France is between “globalists and patriots”.

Meanwhile, French police fired teargas at crowd of 500 anti-Macron and anti-LePen protesters at Menilmontant metro station in Paris, BBC said.