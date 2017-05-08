German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party on Sunday secured a victory in Schleswig-Holstein state, according to forecasts made by the local broadcaster ZDF.

Led by Merkel, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is expected to get the largest share — around 33 to 34 per cent of the votes — and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) trails behind with around 26 to 27 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Green Party gets around 12.5 to 13.5 per cent and the minority South Schleswig Voters’ Association (SSW), which represents the minorities like Danish and Frisian, wins three to 3.5 per cent, ZDF reported.

The early results indicated that the former political coalition “red-green-blue”, consisting of the SPD, the Greens and the SSW, might dissolve and the state government will fill in with more CDU faces.