British Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump were among a few global leaders who congratulated Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron after he was declared winner in the French Presidential elections’ crucial runoff on Sunday.

While May “warmly” congratulated Macron in a statement from her office, Trump took to twitter to wish the president elect, BBC reported.

“Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him!” Trump tweeted.

Outgoing French President Francois Hollande also wished Macron on twitter: “All my wishes of success for our country.

Hollande, who had backed Macron in the second round, later called his former economic adviser and economy minister to congratulate him on his win.

“His large victory confirms that a very great majority of our fellow citizens wanted to rally to the values of the Republic and mark their attachment to the European Union as well as to France’s open attitude to the world,” Hollande was quoted as saying.

“I expressed to him all my wishes for the success of our country because the highest stake is it to draw together and work constructively to keep France on the track of progress and social justice,” he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement on the result of France’s presidential election: “On behalf of the Government of Canada, I would like to congratulate Emmanuel Macron on his election as the next President of France.

“Canada and France share a warm and historic relationship, rooted in our common history, deep cultural ties, people-to-people connections, and strong economic partnership. We also closely collaborate on important international issues as strong allies and partners with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, G7, G20 and La Francophonie.”

“I look forward to working closely with President-elect Macron in the years ahead as we work together on a progressive agenda to promote international security, increase collaboration in science and technology, and create good, middle class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic. This also includes implementing the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement,” the statement said.

Democrat Hillary Clinton also congratulated Macron and tweeted: “Victory for Macron, for France, the EU, & the world. Defeat to those interfering w/democracy. (But the media says I can’t talk about that).”

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker congratulated on Macron’s election victory, saying he was happy that “the French have chosen European future.”

European Council President Donald Tusk also congratulated Macron, saying the French have chosen “liberty, equality, and fraternity.”

German chancellor’s chief of staff Peter Altmaier said over Twitter Macron’s success has sent a strong signal for “common values” and Franco-German ties.