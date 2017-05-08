German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier met Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sunday — two week after a diplomatic spat arose between the latter and Germany’s foreign minister.

Steinmeier arrived in Israel on Saturday for a three-day trip and would meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Netanyahu did not meet German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel after the latter refused to cancel a pre-scheduled meeting with “Breaking the Silence,” a group critical of the critical of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu told Steinmeier that “Israel has brave soldiers and commanders with unequivocal moral standards”.

Netanyahu stated that Israel seeks peace with its neighbours. Reiterating his accusation, he said that the Palestinians “don’t teach their children peace.”