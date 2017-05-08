A woman who flew with the now-notorious United Airlines received the shock of her life when she realised that she had flown 5,000 km in the wrong direction. Lucie Bahetoukilae, who doesn’t speak English, took the plane which was bound for Charles de Gaulle in Paris from Newark.

The problem for Bahetoukilae came when the airlines made a last-minute gate change without making an announcement in French. The passenger said that she was unaware about the gate change and instead went to the same gate that had been mentioned before.

The flight attendant who checked Bahetoukilae’s boarding pass failed to notify her about the gate change. Inside the plane, when Bahetoukilae went to her seat, she saw that someone was already sitting there. The flight attendant inside the plane looked at her ticket and seated her somewhere else.

“If they would have made the announcement in French, she would have moved gates,” Bahetoukilae’s niece Miantsoko told reporters.

Due to the error and the gross misjudgement, Bahetoukilae had to fly almost 4,800 km in the wrong direction. She was eventually rerouted to France.