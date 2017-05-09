At least five people, among them a senior Somali military commander, were confirmed killed in a car bomb explosion that hit a restaurant in Mogadishu on Monday.

Gen Abdi Adan was among the dead, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ten others were injured at Coffee Italian restaurant, near the country’s immigration headquarters in the Somali capital.

“We have confirmed the death of five people in the explosion. Ten other people were injured,” a police officer was quoted as saying.

Witnesses said the explosion shook buildings around the location.

“We heard a huge explosion coming from a restaurant near the immigration offices. The whole place was shaking,” the officer said.

The busy restaurant is frequented by local business people, lawmakers and government officials.

Sources said the death toll is likely to rise because some casualties sustained serious injuries.