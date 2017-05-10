Iran’s Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday that the number of Iranians eligible to vote in the upcoming presidential elections is over 56 million.

A total of 56,410,234 Iranians can cast their ballots in the country’s 12th presidential vote slated for May 19, Citing Tasnim news agency, Xinhua quoted Ali Asghar Ahmadi, the head of the Interior Ministry’s State Elections Committee, as saying.

Ahmadi said that some 1.35 million of those eligible will be first-time voters.

Iranians will cast their votes in more than 65,000 ballot boxes across the country on May 19.

According to election authorities, Iranian nationals abroad can also vote in more than 140 countries.