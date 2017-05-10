A- A A+

A US naval ship collided with a South Korean fishing vessel in the East Sea on Tuesday during its training mission, authorities here said.

“There was an accident involving the US cruiser USS Lake Champlain and the South Korean fishing ship 502 Namyang in the waters south of Ulleung Island at around noon today,” Yonhap news agency quoted a military official as saying.

But there was no report of any casualties from the accident involving the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, he added.

As part of the Carl Vinson Strike Group, the cruiser is participating in joint drills with South Korea’s Navy near the peninsula, along with several other ships, including the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer and USS Michael Murphy.

First Published | 10 May 2017 7:00 AM
