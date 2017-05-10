US President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired FBI Director James Comey, a statement from White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

In the statement, the Press Secretary said the President “terminated and removed” Comey from office “based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions”, CNBC reported.

In Trump’s letter to Comey, the president said, “It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission.”

Three senior FBI and Department of Justice officials said that they had no warning or advance knowledge of Comey’s dismissal.