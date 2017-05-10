German security forces launched a nationwide anti-terror operation on Wednesday targeting suspected members and supporters of the Islamic State (IS) terror group.

The police operation took place in the four states of Bavaria, Berlin, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, BBC reported.

Witnesses reported that multiple people were detained in the course of the raids.

Police were looking for three suspects — two of them are believed to be IS members and the third a supporter of the jihadist group.

A Leipzig police spokesperson confirmed “there was a nationwide operation under the leadership of the federal prosecutor”, regional news portal Tag24 reported.

According to German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle, authorities searched three apartments belonging to asylum seekers in the Leipzig districts of Volkmarsdorf, Mockau and Connewitz.

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said the raids showed that country’s security forces “are prepared to strike” against the threat of international terrorism.