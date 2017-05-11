Newly appointed South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, a holdover from the former government.

Hwang, who took office in June 2015, offered to resign on Wednesday after Moon was sworn-in following his victory in Tuesday’s presidential election, Yonhap News Agency reported.

He had served as acting President since December when former leader Park Geun-hye was impeached over a corruption scandal.

With his departure from office, Yoo Il-ho, the deputy prime minister for economic affairs, will serve as acting Prime Minister.

Hwang joined the Park government as Justice Minister in March 2013 soon after its inauguration.

Meanwhile, President Moon also appointed senior presidential secretaries earlier on Thursday.

He has also planned to re-organise the presidential office, and its plan will be announced during an emergency cabinet meeting scheduled later in the day, presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok told the media.

Cho Kuk, 52, was named as senior presidential secretary for civil affairs. He is a law professor of Seoul National University.

Cho Hyun-ock, a professor of Ehwa Woman’s University, was named as senior presidential secretary for personnel affairs. It is for the first time a woman has assumed the post.

Yoon Young-chan, a former vice president of Naver, the most used search engine, was appointed as senior press secretary, and Lee Joung-do, a former finance ministry official, was named as secretary for general affairs.