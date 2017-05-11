US President Donald Trump’s approval rating is nearing a record low, with losses among the non-college-educated and white men, according to a new poll.

The Quinnipiac University poll issued on Wednesday found 36 per cent approve of Trump’s job while 58 per cent disapprove of it, reports CBS News.

His approval rating is down from the last poll in mid-April, following his decision to launch US missile strikes against the Syrian regime, in which 40 per cent of the public approved of it.

In early April, he received the lowest approval rating of his presidency so far — 35 per cent.

Only 29 per cent of independent voters now approve of his job, down from 38 per cent in April.

White voters with no college degree, meanwhile, are split with 47 per cent approving and 46 disapproving, CBS News reported citing the poll.

More than half, 52 per cent, said that they disapprove of the way Trump is handling the economy and a majority, 59 per cent, also said they disapprove of the way he was handling foreign policy.

Meanwhile, 54 per cent said they want the Democratic Party to win back control of the House in the 2018 midterm elections, compared to 38 per cent who feel the opposite.

Seventy-one per cent of voters said they disapprove of the way congressional Republicans are doing their jobs and 58 per cent said the same about their Democratic counterparts, the poll showed.

The poll surveyed 1,078 voters between May 4 and 9.