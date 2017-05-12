Acting Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Andrew McCabe on Thursday said ongoing investigation into alledged links between White House staff and Russia will continue.

“We consider it to be a highly significant investigation,” Xinhua quoted McCabe as saying to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

McCabe said “there has been no effort to impede our investigation to date,” but promised to inform the Congress should the White House tries to interfere with the FBI investigation.

McCabe also refuted a White House claim on Wednesday that fired FBI Director James Comey had lost the confidence of “rank and file” FBI staff, saying Comey “enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day.”

“I hold Director Comey in the absolute highest regard. I have the highest respect for his consideration abilities and his integrity,” McCabe said.