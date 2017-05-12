A United States intelligence chief has confirmed that Pakistan-based terrorist groups are planning to carry out attacks in India and Afghanistan. The spymaster said that Pakistan had also failed to curb rising militancy in the country.

Daniel Coats, Director of National Intelligence, while talking to the members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said that Islamabad had failed to curb terrorism and militancy within its boundaries.

“These groups will present a sustained threat to the United States’s interest in the region and continue to plan and conduct attacks in India and Afghanistan,” Coats said.

The intelligence community observed that Afghanistan will continue to witness deteriorating militancy despite assistance from the United States and its partners.

“This deterioration is undermined by its dire economic situation. Afghanistan will struggle to curb its dependence on external support until it contains the insurgency or reaches a peace agreement with the Taliban,” he said.

“Pakistan is concerned about international isolation and sees its position of India’s rising international status including India’s expanded foreign outreach and deepening ties with the United States,” he added.