At least 20 persons were killed and 35 others injured in an explosion in Pakistan’s Balochistan region on Friday. The blast took place in Mustung, some 90 km from Quetta and the injured included the Senate’s Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri.

He was returning from an event at a seminary near the site of the blast, Geo TV reported. Haidri’s vehicle was completely damaged in the bombing as were several other vehicles.

“My convoy was going to Mastung and there was an explosion. There are many casualties as there were many people in the convoy,” Haidri told Reuters.

Two other people travelling with Haidri also sustained injuries. Rescue operations are underway, police said.

The whole area was immediately cordoned off by the paramilitary forces and a search operation was launched.

A police official, Safar Khan, said it is not clear whether it was a planted bomb or a suicide attack.

