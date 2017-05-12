A- A A+

A United Airlines flight from Houston to Ecuador was delayed for more than three hours at George Bush Intercontinental Airport after a scorpion was spotted on board the plane.

It’s the second time in less than a month that one of the stinging stowaway has been reported on a United aircraft, USA Today reported on Friday.

According to United, a scorpion reportedly crawled out of a passenger’s clothing on Thursday on Flight 1035 as the flight was preparing to take off from Bush airport and travel to Quito, Ecuador.

Paramedics examined the passenger and determined that he had not been stung.

Flight 1035 eventually took off, three and a half hours late, to Ecuador.

United issued a statement saying: “Houston to Quito Flight 1035 returned to the gate after a scorpion reportedly emerged from a customer’s clothing. Paramedics at the gate immediately examined the customer and determined that he had not been stung.”

“The customer declined further medical treatment and, as a precaution, a new aircraft was arranged. We provided all passengers with a meal voucher due to the delay and the flight, with the customer aboard, has departed for Quito,” the statement said.

On April 14, a man was stung by a scorpion on a United flight from Houston to Calgary.

United has been under increased scrutiny after a passenger was physically dragged by aviation police off a United Express flight April 9, leaving him with a concussion and two broken teeth.

