On Sunday, North Korea tested their new ballistic missile. The launch was the first since South Korea got their new president and called for a dialogue with North Korea. The missile was launched from the north-western city of Kusong and landed in the sea between North Korea and Japan.

Confirming the launch by North Korea, South Korean military said that the missile which took off from Kusong flew over 400 miles and landed in the sea. The military are further analysing the data to identify the type of missile.

The missile which landed in the sea between North Korea and Japan was also detected by the United Sates Pacific Command (USPC).

Commenting on the matter, a command spokesman, Marine Corps Maj. Rob Shuford said that it wasn’t the type which concerns the US as the data analysis of the missile showed that it was not an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Facing many failures in the previous launches, it was North Korea’s first test fire since April 29.

The concerns were raised as a series of resolutions under United Nations Security Council bans the nations from developing or testing ballistic missiles.

Moon Jae-in, who brought liberals back to power by winning South Korean presidential elections, has ordered an urgent meeting of top security officials to discuss about the launch.

South Korea is seeking a dialogue with North Korea saying that the sanctions alone have not worked to stop its threats of nuclear missiles.

Joining the chorus was Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan who strongly condemned the attack. Shinzo Abe described the repeated launches as threats and said that the country is willing to cooperate with the United States and South Korea.

Earlier, during the New Year speech, Noth Korean president, Kim Jong-un said that the country had reached a final stage in preparing to conduct its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Even though North Korea vows to develop the ability to attack the US with their nuclear warheads that can reach throughout the Korean Peninsula, it has never tested a missile that could attack across the Pacific.