Jamat-ud Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and four of his aides have been detained for “spreading terrorism in the name of jihad”, Pakistan’s interior ministry has told a judicial review board.

The Mumbai terror attack mastermind is believed to have appeared before the court saying that Pakistan government detained him for raising his voice for the freedom of Kashmir. He said he has been victimised for being vocal about the government’s policy on the Kashmir issue.

“The allegations levelled by the government against me had never been proved by any state institution. My organisation and I have been victimised for raising voice for freedom of Kashmir and criticising the government s weak policy on the Kashmir issue,” Saeed said.

However, the interior ministry rejected his arguments.

Hafiz Saeed and his aides—Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid, Abdullah Ubaid and Qazi Kashif Niaz were produced before the board at Lahore registry of the Supreme Court amid high security, PTI reported.

A sea of Saeed’s supporters gathered outside the court to protest against the detention of the JuD chief.

The Nawaz Sharif government has been acting tough against Saeed after US clearly told Islamabad that it may face sanctions otherwise.