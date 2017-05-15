North Korea on Monday confirmed the test firing of a medium long-range ballistic missile one day earlier.

The official Korean Central News Agency said the test fire of a new gorund-to-ground strategic ballistic missile ‘Hwasong-12’ was successfully carried out on Sunday by scientists and technicians in the field of rocket research.

North Korea top leader Kim Jong Un guided the test fire on the spot, said the report.

“The test fire was conducted at the highest angle in consideration of the security of neighbouring countries. The test fire aimed at verifying the tactical and technological specifications of the newly developed ballistic rocket capable of carrying a large-size heavy nuclear warhead,” it said.

The missile “accurately hit the targeted open waters 787 km away after flying to the maximum altitude of 2111.5 km along its planned flight orbit, said the report.

“Kim Jong Un hugged officials in the field of rocket research, saying that they worked hard to achieve a great thing,” said the report.