The European Union on Sunday condemned North Korea’s latest test launch of a ballistic missile, slamming it, as well as previous launches, as a threat to international peace and security.

A spokesperson of the European External Action Service (EEAS), the EU’s diplomatic service, noted in a statement that North Korea move seriously violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

“This and previous launches constitute a threat to international peace and security and further aggravate tensions in the region at a time when de-escalation is instead needed,” the spokesperson said.

“North Korea must halt these launches and abandon its ballistic missiles programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner,” the spokesperson stressed, adding “the same holds true for its nuclear, nuclear weapons and all other weapons of mass destruction programmes.”

The spokesperson urged the Korean country to “engage in a credible and meaningful dialogue with the international community,” proclaiming that the EU “is ready to support such a process for dialogue.”

Pyongyang launched what believed to be a ballistic missile early Sunday, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported.

The “unidentified missile” was fired early Sunday morning from a site near the city of Kusong in North Pyongan Province, the news agency quoted the Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying.

The US Pacific Command confirmed that the missile , fired by the country Saturday, landed in the Sea of Japan.