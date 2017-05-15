A federal appeals court is scheduled to hear case on Monday against US President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The US Courts for the 9th Circuit, based in San Francisco, Northern California, ruled on February 9 against reinstating a travel ban signed on January 27 by Trump as part of an executive order.

The president subsequently issued a revised order on March 6, taking Iraq off the list of countries whose citizens are blocked from entering the United States for 90 days but keeping six other Muslim-majority countries on the list.

The travel ban in the second order was blocked by a federal judge in Hawaii, thus throwing the case again into the 9th circuit court.

In initiating the legal challenge on March 9, Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin noted that the new order, compared with the initial ban, “nothing of substance has changed: there is the same blanket ban on entry from Muslim-majority countries.”