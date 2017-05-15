Explosive materials were found in a civilian vehicle at a Turkish airbase in Diyarbakir province on Monday.

Security forces found ammonium nitrate and nails in two pipes under a civilian vehicle during checking at the gate of the eighth Main Jet Base in Baglar district, Xinhua news agency reported.

The explosives were destroyed by bomb disposal experts, the report said.

The vehicle was later taken to the police headquarters for inspection and one person has been detained.

The airbase plays a significant role in operations against outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants in the country.