A small private jet crashed on Monday afternoon in a residential area in Carlstadt, New Jersey, leaving two pilots dead and three buildings on fire, including a warehouse, police said.

The two-engine plane was a Learjet 35 that crashed on approach to a runway at the Teterboro Airport around 3.30 pm, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

“The aircraft went down about 1/4 mile from the airport in a residential area,” said the FAA statement, adding that the jet departed from Philadelphia International Airport and was headed to Teterboro.

Carlstadt police said it is believed that two people killed in the crash were crew members and no passengers were onboard.

Airport officials said Teterboro Airport has been closed and flight operations ceased until further notice.

The plane’s registered owner is A&C Big Sky Aviation LLC in Billings, Montana.