A train designed for a Pakistani subway rolled off the production line in central China’s Hunan Province on Monday, the first of 27.

Produced by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd., the train with five coaches was designed for the 25.58 km Orange Line Metro in Lahore, Pakistan’s second largest city, Xinhua reported.

An energy-saving air-conditioning system suitable for the constant high summer temperature and unstable voltage in Pakistan is the showpiece of the design, according to a corporation engineer.

The design combines the national flower of Pakistan and the shape of the dome of the Badshahi Mosque.

Heat-resistant bogies increase durability, said the engineer.

The designed maximum operational speed of the train is around 80 km per hour.

The train will be delivered in July with another 26 following by the end of the year.