The UK’s inflation rate rose last month to its highest since September 2013, official figures showed on Tuesday.

Inflation now stands at 2.7% — up from 2.3% in March — and above the Bank of England’s 2% target, the BBC reported.

Higher air fares were the main reason, which went up by 18.6% from the month before because of the later date of Easter this year compared with 2016.

The price of clothes jumped to the highest level for six years, with a rise of 1.1% between March and April.

The Retail Prices Index (RPI), a separate measure of inflation which includes council tax and mortgage interest payments, reached 3.5% last month, up from 3.1% in March.

Last week, the Bank of England warned that the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) would peak at 3% this year because of the fall in the pound after the Brexit vote.