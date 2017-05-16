An Israeli minister on Tuesday called for the assassination of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, adding that the latter’s regime was the worst since Nazi Germany.

Minister of Housing and Construction Yoav Galant, a former commander of the Israel Defence Forces and a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet since 2015, said at a conference near Jerusalem that al-Assad needed to be killed, Efe news reported.

“The reality of the situation in Syria is that they are executing people, using directed chemical attacks against them, and the latest extreme…burning their corpses, something we haven’t seen in 70 years,” Galant said, in a reference to the systematic genocide of six million Jewish people during the Holocaust.

Galant also used the actual term “genocide” to describe Assad’s actions against his own people, adding that “hundreds of thousands” were being killed by the Syrian regime in the country’s ongoing civil war.

“In my view, we are crossing a red line. And in my view, the time has come to assassinate Assad. It’s as simple as that,” he added.