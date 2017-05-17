After India denied its participation in One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative in Beijing, China on Tuesday said that its doors are always open for India to join in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The statement came in after the Government had boycotted the two-day brainstorming forum held to advance the transnational connectivity project.

While addressing the media, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, “China has welcomed the participation of India in the Belt and Road project. Our answer is clear. Doors will always remain open. We will always welcome the participation from the Indian side.”

During the briefing, she also made a statement in answer to the spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, seeking a ‘meaningful dialogue’ on BRI.

MEA spokesperson, Gopal Bagley had said, “Guided by our principled position in the matter, we have been urging China to engage in a meaningful dialogue on its connectivity initiative, One Belt, One Road, which was later renamed as Belt and Road Initiative. We are awaiting a positive response from the Chinese side.”

Replying to the Indian spokesperson, “I do not know what the spokesperson trying to say. What kind of dialogue is a meaningful dialogue? What kind of a positive attitude the spokesman wants China to have?”