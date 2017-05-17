Armed assailants on Wednesday stormed the compound of National Radio Television in Afghanistan (RTA) in the eastern city of Jalalabad, triggering heavy fighting is underway.

According to a Tolo News report, the attack started at 10 AM (local time) on Wednesday morning. Eyewitnesses said one attacker detonated explosives to enable the other assailants to gain access into the compound.

An RTA employee said that at least 40 people work in the compound and many managed to escape but some are still trapped inside.

Afghan National Army troops arrived on the scene and have cordoned off the area.