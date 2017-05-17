A car loaded with explosives blew up at a checkpoint in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Wednesday in the latest attack by suspected Al-Shabaab militants.

According to police, the huge explosion occurred at Wadajir district. Witnesses said the vehicle blew up soon after it was stopped and seized by the police at the checkpoint.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Al-Shabaab militant group has carried out frequent deadly attacks targeting the government and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) bases.

Earlier in the last week, at least 5 people including a senior Somali military commander were killed in a car bomb explosion that hit the Coffee Italian restaurant in Mogadishu. Some 10 others were injured at the restaurant, near the country’s immigration headquarters in the Somali capital.