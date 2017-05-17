An Islamic court in Indonesia’s Aceh province on Wednesday sentenced two gay men to be caned in public after they were found guilty of breaking strict Sharia regulations against homosexuality.

A panel of three judges found the pair guilty of performing homosexual activities together and sentenced them to 85 lashes with a cane, Efe news reported.

In a previous court session last week, the judges heard testimony from witnesses who allegedly saw the men engaging in sexual acts together.

The prosecutors had asked that the men receive 80 lashes as punishment but the judges on Wednesday added five more to the sentence.

The pair will be punished in public next week.