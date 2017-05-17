Nepal’s Transport Minister Ramesh Lekhak, on a visit to China, has proposed that the two countries set up cross-border road and rail connectivity, a media report said.

Chinese Transport Minister Li Xiaopeng has accepted the request of his Nepalese counterpart, according to Lekhak’s personal secretary, Janak Bhatta, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The two countries have also appointed a person each for facilitating Chinese investment in these mega projects.

The proposal comes as Nepal last week joined China’s ambitious One RBeijingoad One Belt project, which aims to improve land and marine connectivity among Asian countries, Africa, and Europe.

Xiaopeng told Lekhak that a new age has begun in Nepal’s economic development after becoming a part of OBOR.

Nepali Ambassador to China Leelamani Paudyal and the general manager of International Department of China’s Transport Ministry have been named as the focal persons for facilitating Chinese investment in mega projects, the daily said.

Former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang had agreed to cooperate in several areas, including the transportation sector, during the former’s visit to Beijing in March 2016.

Chinese President Xi Jinping had also given assurance to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal that the Chinese government is ready to begin construction work on the cross-border railway link and boost trade and connectivity.