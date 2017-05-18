President Donald Trump slammed his critics and the “Washington media” while delivering a speech at the US Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut, the media reported.

“Over the course of your life, you will find things are not always fair, you will find things happen to you that you do not deserve and not always warranted but you have to put your head down and fight fight fight,” CBS News quoted Trump as saying on Wednesday at the academy in New London.

“Look at the way I’ve been treated lately. Especially by the media, no politician in history has been treated worse or more unfairly, you can’t let them get you down, you can’t let the critics and naysayers get in the way of your dreams,” the President said, adding, “I guess that’s why we won!”

“I didn’t get elected to serve the Washignton media or special interests…I got elected to serve the forgotten men and women of our country and that’s what I’m doing.”

In the speech, Trump told cadets that “adversity makes you stronger, don’t give in, don’t back down and never stop doing what you know is right”, reports CBS News.

He then went on to list his various accomplishments he’s made in a “very short time as president,” including the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, providing “historic investments” in the defence budget and his plans to work on “major tax cuts for all”.

“We are setting the stage right now for many, many things to come and the people understand what I’m doing and that’s the most important thing.”

This was Trump’s first official appearance since the new reports that fired Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey was pressured by the President to end the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to a memo written by Comey himself.

Wednesday’s speech also comes just days after reports revealed that he divulged classified information to Russian officials during a White House Meeting.