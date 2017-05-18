In what can be termed as a big victory for India at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the court stayed Jadhav’s execution till final verdict. Giving the verdict in the case, President of the ICJ, Ronny Abraham said that India should have been given consular access as per Vienna convention.”

Reacting on ICJ’s verdict, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said, “Indian stand is victorious, congratulate all concerned persons, especially the External Affairs Ministry.”

“Hope that final decision also comes India’s way and we can see Mr.Jadhav come back home.”

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday began the proceedings on the verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case after India’s appeal seeking stay over the death sentence awarded by a Pakistani court to alleged spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The decision of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death penalty is being read out by the President of the ICJ, Ronny Abraham.



As per reports, instead of ex-Solicitor General of India Harish Salve leading the team, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Dr Deepak Mittal will lead India at the ICJ today.

Highlights of the ICJ verdict:

* The ICJ has put a stay on Jadhav’s execution till final verdict. The move is a big achievement for India at the International Court. The Court said Pakistan must take all steps to make sure that Jadhav is not executed.

*Rights invoked by India under the Vienna Convention are plausible, ICJ Judge Ronny Abraham

*The court considers it has prima facie jurisdiction in the case, says Ronny Abraham

*Pakistan’s claim that Jadhav is a spy not valid, says ICJ.

*India should have been given consular access as per Vienna convention: ICJ Judge Ronny Abraham.

*Judge Ronny Abraham, President of the Court, read out the details of the case specifying the arguments of both India and Pakistan. “Pakistan had denied consular access to India but it informed India that consular access will be considered after India’s assistance in the investigation of the issue. It appears that under Pakistani law that Mr. Kadhav will have 40 days to file an appeal till i.e.19 May. It is not know if he has done that so far.

*ICJ has jurisdiction over dispute on Vienna convention

*Pakistan’s objections overruled.

*Judge Abraham sums up arguments of both sides.

*President of the ICJ, Ronny Abraham begins case proceedings.

*15-Judge panel arrives at the International Court of Justice.