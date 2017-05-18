After the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav till the final verdict, ICJ President Ronny Abraham in its order said that the court must be told of the measures Pakistan takes to implement its order.

However, reacting on ICJ’s order, Pakistan while challengig the authority of ICJ said that it cannot be a party to Pakistan’s national security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi following court’s verdict expressed satisfaction at the judgement of ICJ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

“ICJ’s decision to stay the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav gives people of India a deep sense of satisfaction and relief,” said Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Here is the copy of the Judgement in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Speaking to NewsX following ICJ’s order, Senior Lawyer Ujjwal Nikam said, “This is a big victory for India because we have succeeded in almost all points and not only that but the ICJ has in clear terms has warn Pakistan that its order is mandatory and binding upon the Pakistan. Not only that the ICJ has given mandatory directions saying that the compliance of the order should be reported to the ICJ.

Nikam also said that Pakistan was heavily relying upon the 2008 agreement and ICJ has held that the contents of that agreement do not prevent the ICJ from jurisdiction and therefore it has jurisdiction to entertain the plea.

The International Court of Justice in its order said that the arguments put forward by the Pakistan were not sufficient to deny rights invoked by India. There is an urgency in the case as Kulbhushan Jadhav was at risk of being executed.

ICJ on Thursday began the proceedings in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case after India’s appeal seeking stay over the death sentence awarded by a Pakistani court to alleged spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The decision of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death penalty was read out by the President of the ICJ, Ronny Abraham.

The International Court in its order also said that rights invoked by India under the Vienna Convention are plausible. The court considers it has prima facie jurisdiction in the case.

“Pakistan’s claim that Jadhav is a spy not valid. India should have been given consular access as per Vienna convention,” Judge Ronny Abraham said.