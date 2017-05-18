At least one person has been reportedly dead and 20 others injured after a speeding vehicle plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in New York’s iconic place Times Square on Thursday.

According to the New York fire department, the incident happened on the 45th street. The driver has been taken into the custody.

The vehicle, a maroon Honda, ended up against a pole on the sidewalk. Photos showed pedestrians lying in the street, and one person covered with a white sheet on the sidewalk.

Speaking on the incident, the law enforcement agencies said that it was not a terror attack. The driver lost the control and hit the pedestrians on the pavement.

One male in custody in the #TimesSquare vehicle collision.

It is believed to be an isolated incident, it remains under investigation. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

However, according to some eyewitnesses accounts, it looked that the driver was intent to cause the ‘maximum damage’.

Meanwhile, the concerned authorities have cordoned off the area and buildings were in lockdown.

(With inputs from IANS)