In a tragic incident being reported from United States, an Indian national, on Tuesday, died in the custody of immigration officials at a hospital in Atlanta. The deceased was detained for not possessing necessary immigration documents which were required to make an entry into the country.

The Indian national who was later identified as a 58-year-old Atul Kumar Babubhai Patel, was detained last week. Patel had arrived at the Atlanta airport on May 10 from Ecuador.

Following the absence of necessary documents, Patel was taken into custody at Atlanta City Detention Centre for two days by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Commenting the tragic death, Immigration department said that Patel was denied entry into the country by the US Customs and Border Protection (UCBP) for not possessing the necessary immigration documents. Later, Patel was transferred to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The official said that as per the preliminary investigation, the cause of Patel’s death is congestive heart failure.

In the initial medical screening done before Patel was taken into custody, it was found that he has high blood pressure and diabetes. Reports suggest that, on Saturday, Patel was found facing problems while breathing after which he was shifted to a hospital.

After Patel passed away, the agency informed Indian consular representatives who later informed Patel’s family about his demise.

Issuing the statement over Atul Kumar Babubhai Patel’s death, the immigration department said that is firmly responsible to the health and welfare of all those in its custody. The agency further said that a comprehensive agency-wide review of the incident has been undertaken, as it does in all cases.