Iran’s presidential election began at 8 a.m. on Friday as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cast his vote in the ballot box.

Khamenei urged the Iranians to go to the polling stations for the vote at the earliest time, Xinhua news agency reported.

The election of the President is important in Iran and people should take note of this point, Khamenei said.

The US Treasury Department on Wednesday announced new sanctions on Iranian defence officials, an Iranian entity and a China-based network that supplied missile-applicable items to a key Iranian defence entity, Efe news reported.

According to the ministry’s statement, the sanctioned US companies and individuals, whose names are expected to be announced later, are accused of “direct or indirect cooperation with the Zionist regime in committing crimes against humanity in Palestine”.