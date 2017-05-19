A- A A+

A United States family heading to Las Vegas to a birthday celebration had a rude awakening when they were kicked off a JetBlue flight for allegedly causing ruckus inside the plane.

According to the family, the flight attendants inside the planed directed the family to leave the plane over a birthday cake. Cameron Burke had brought a birthday cake inside the plane with his wife and two kids on May 3 at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Burke initially stored the cake in the overhead cabinet but was told to remove it by a flight attendant. An argument later broke over the birthday cake and the flight attendants ordered the family to leave the plane.

“She said I was being non-compliant. I said, ‘Miss, have you been drinking?'” Burke told reporters.

However, JetBlue has maintained that the scuffle with the passenger was more than about the birthday cake. They said that the passengers’ “behaviour demonstrated a risk for additional escalation in air.”

