At least three security members were killed and others wounded in two suicide car bomb attacks targeting a security checkpoint in the Iraqi southern province of Basra, a police source said.

The attack occurred before the sunset when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden car near a checkpoint on the road leading to the oil field of Rumaila, Xinhua reported.

Afterwards, another suicide car bomb attack apparently was foiled when the security forces blew up the attacked car bomb near another checkpoint outside the oil-hub city of Basra.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks, but the Islamic State (IS) militant group, in most cases, is responsible for most of such suicide attacks targeting the security forces and crowded areas, including markets, cafes and mosques across Iraq.

The attacks came as the Iraqi security forces backed by anti-IS international coalition are carrying out a major offensive to drive out the IS militants from their major stronghold in the western side of Mosul in northern Iraq.