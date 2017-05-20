US President Donald Trump has re-nominated two of the highest military officers for a second term in office, according to the Pentagon.

Trump is renominating Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Air Force General Paul Selva as the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, it announced on Friday.

Dunford, a former Afghanistan battlefield commander, was nominated to the Joint Staff by former President Barack Obama and served as chairman since September 2015, reports The Hill magazine.

Dunford led US forces and the international coalition in Afghanistan from February 2013 to August 2014, and worked with Obama on troop drawdowns in the country.

Selva, the Joint Staff’s 10th vice chairman, was nominated to the role at the same time as Dunford.

He was previously the head of the military’s transportation command, and from 2008 to 2011 he was assistant to the chairman and top military adviser to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Both generals would serve for a two-year term, but must still be re-confirmed by the Senate.