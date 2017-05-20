Three people were killed and 168 others were reported missing after a ferry caught fire in waters off Indonesia’s East Java province, rescue officials said on Saturday.

The ferry, Mutiara Sentosa, caught fire in waters off the Masalembo of Sumenep district on Friday night, spokesman of the national search and rescue agency Marsudi told Xinhua news agency.

Several reports said around 110 people have been rescued safely from the ferry, but Marsudi denied them.

According to the agency, only seven people have been rescued so far.

A search and rescue operation for the missing is underway, involving two helicopters, scores of ships and around 200 personnel.