Socialite Pippa Middleton, sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, married her millionaire hedge fund manager boyfriend James Matthews at a grand ceremony on Saturday.

Arriving at the St Mark’s Church in Berkshire’s Englefield village before midday with her father, Middleton and Matthews tied the knot in front of royalty, family and friends, the Guardian reported.

The bride and the groom emerged from the church after a 45-minute service as wedding bells rang out just before 12.30 p.m.

The couple walked hand-in-hand along the church path led by a group of young page boys and bridesmaids, including three-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte.

Among the attendees were Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, tennis champion Roger Federer and his wife as well as Matthews’ brother and reality TV star Spencer.

There was strict security in place on the estate, with villagers being asked to carry ID and not to speak to the press.

Pippa and Matthews started dating in 2012. Following their split, she dated banker Nico Jackson for three years. In September 2015, there were rumours that she had rekindled her romance with Matthews.

The couple announced their engagement last year.