Eight persons were injured when a commercial passenger jet collided with an airport supply truck on a runway at the Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

The collision occurred on Saturday afternoon near Runway 25 Right shortly after Aeromexico Flight 642 from Mexico City landed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The supply truck was overturned by the collision.

All eight persons on the truck — six men, two women — were injured, said Brain Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Two females are more seriously injured while the males have lesser injuries,” he said.

There were no reports of injuries to the passenger on the jetliner that had approximately 146 passengers and crew members on board.

The right wing of the plane was damaged but there was no fuel spill or fire.