Six persons were injured after a man attacked people with a knife and a bat on Sunday at a park in Japan’s Chiba prefecture, the police said.

The police said they received a call that a man was attacking people with a knife and a bat in the city of Matsudo, Xinhua news agency reported.

Of the six, two were critically injured.

The attacker’s identity and the cause of his attack remains unknown.

First Published | 21 May 2017 1:26 PM
