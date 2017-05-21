Six persons were injured after a man attacked people with a knife and a bat on Sunday at a park in Japan’s Chiba prefecture, the police said.
The police said they received a call that a man was attacking people with a knife and a bat in the city of Matsudo, Xinhua news agency reported.
Of the six, two were critically injured.
The attacker’s identity and the cause of his attack remains unknown.
21 May 2017
