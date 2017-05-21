North Korea on Sunday launched an unidentified ballistic missile, which flew over 500 km, just a week after Pyongyang carried out its most successful missile test, South Korean military has confirmed.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in immediately convened a National Security Council meeting to discuss the communist neighbour’s provocation, Yonhap News Agency reported.

“North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile in the eastern direction at around 4.59 p.m., from the vicinity of Pukchang in Pyeongannam-do, South Pyeongan province,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of South Korea said in a statement.

It said South Korea and the US are analysing details, including the type of the missile and its exact trajectory.

It marked Pyongyang’s eighth missile test this year.

On May 14, North Korea test-fired what is believed to be an intermediate-range ballistic missile from Kusong, North Pyongan province.

The Hwasong-12 missile travelled around 700 km for 30 minutes before it landed in water 100 km south of Russia’s Vladivostok region, the home of the Russian Pacific Fleet.

On April 29, Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile from a Pukchang area but it exploded in mid-air minutes after lift-off.