Iran fired mortar shell into Balochistan’s Chagai area of Pakistan on Saturday evening. The story was reported by Pakistani media.

According to Pak media, no casualties have been reported so far. Pakistan and Iran share a 900 kilometre long porous border. The two countries had in 2014 decided to boost intelligence coordination to wipe out terrorists from the border region.

The two countries shared stressful relationship in the recent past as ten Iranian border guards were killed by Pakistan based Sunni terror outfit, Jaish al-Adl.

After the attack Iran government called on Islamabad to assume responsibility of the attack.

(This is a breaking story…..further details awaited)