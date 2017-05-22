At least 24 persons were injured in an explosion in Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok on Monday, police said. The blast took place in a reception room, Xinhua news agency quoted Saroch Kheawkhajee, chairman of the Army Medical Department, as saying.

While speaking to a leading daily, commander of the police’s explosive ordnance team, Kamthorn Aucharoen said, “It was a bomb. We found the pieces that were used to make the bomb.”

“Right now, authorities are checking out closed circuit cameras”, the commander added.

Previously, a few weeks back a double explosion took place at a shopping centre in Pattani, southern Thailand. The explosion had left around 50 poeple injured.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the incident.

